Portland trash collectors find man nearly unconscious; victim dies

Portland police are investigating a man's death near the Cross Insurance Arena, officials said.

Officers said a death investigation was underway near Free Street.

The 44-year-old man was found around 2 a.m. by workers collecting trash, Lt. Robert Martin said.

The workers performed CPR on the semi-conscious man and called 911. The man later died, Martin said.

The State Medical Examiner's Office will work to determine the man's death.

The victim was walking on Free Street with another man shortly before he was found, Martin said.

Police did not release any names or other details.