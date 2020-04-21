City of Portland no longer enforcing sections of 'Stay-At-Home' order for non-essential businesses

During a virtual emergency City Council workshop on Monday, the Council decided it will no longer enforce part of the order that kept non-essential businesses from shipping out products or allowing curb-side pickup.

The original city-wide order caused confusion over whether businesses deemed non-essential, like book stores and yarn shops, could ship products through the mail or offer curbside pick-up.

Tae Chong, Portland city councilor, says it's a matter of finding a safe way to reopen.

"I don't want to say that one business is more essential than another. As long as we have a uniform way to keep employees safe and citizens safe that's what I'm looking for," said Chong.

The full council will discuss the measure at its meeting on April 27.