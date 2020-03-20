Portland police officer tests positive for coronavirus

A veteran officer of the Portland Police Department has the coronavirus, according to the police chief.

Chief Frank Clark posted on the department's Facebook page Thursday that the officer is currently not in Maine and under quarantine.

Portland is the largest police department in the state, with 220 members.

"We’ve designated a Uniformed Operations command staff member to oversee our department’s efforts, we meet daily in the emergency operations center, and we are working in conjunction with emergency management officials, as well as the public health experts at the Maine CDC," posted Chief Clark.

