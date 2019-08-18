Portland police investigating 10 burglaries at restaurants, stores

Portland police are investigating a string of burglaries over the past few weeks.

Investigators say it’s too early to tell if they’re related, but the burglaries are similar.

Officers say the first burglary happened July 28 at Eyes on Rosemont on Middle Street.

From then through Saturday, there have been 10 reported burglaries.

Police are investigating a burglary from Aug. 4 at Maine Oyster Company. They believe there was a burglary the next day at Maine Juice Company.

On Aug. 7, someone burglarized Wallace James Clothing on High Street.

Police say on Tuesday, Boda and Little Tap House were both burglarized.

They’re also investigating burglaries at Leavitt & Sons Deli on Kennebec Street and Toni’s Touch on Forest Avenue.

Police say the most recent reported burglaries were Saturday at LB Kitchen on Congress Street and Lio Restaurant on Spring Street.