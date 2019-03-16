Portland police investigate shooting that left one person dead

Portland police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead early Saturday morning.

Officers said the shooting happened somewhere on Milton Street around 1:45 a.m.

Police said there is no danger to the public. No arrest has been made.

This is the second shooting officers responded to Saturday morning.

Officers said they're also investigating a report of shots fired on Sherman Street. No one was hurt in that incident.

Police said the shootings are not connected.

No names have been released.