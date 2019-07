Portland police believe they've found the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that killed a skateboarder two weeks ago.

25-year-old Wayne Harwood was a graduate of Camden Hills Regional High School and Eastern Maine Community College in Bangor.

He was struck by a car while skateboarding near his Portland apartment.

Police say the vehicle was found last week.

Investigators are conducting forensic testing on the car to confirm that it was the one that struck Harwood.