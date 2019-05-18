Portland police catch man burglarizing golf course

Portland police say a man has been arrested after officers found him burglarizing a golf course early Saturday morning.

Police responded to an alarm set off by a man running on the course around 4 a.m.

Joseph Earles, 53, was taken into custody after an officer and a K-9 found him in a wooded area about one mile from Riverside Golf Course.

Officers said they found Earles loading stolen items into a vehicle they later determined was stolen too.

He had warrants out of his arrest. He faces burglary and theft by unauthorized use of a motor vehicle charges.

Earles was not allowed to post bail. He is being held at the Cumberland County Jail.