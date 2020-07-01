Portland mayor expresses support for proposed Black Lives Matter mural

Portland Mayor Kate Snyder said she supports a proposed Black Lives Matter mural that would be painted on the street across from City Hall.

If approved, a pair of artists will raise money for the paint and other supplies.

The artists would paint the mural on Congress Street between Myrtle and Exchange streets.

The City Council will review sketches of the design on July 13.

"For me, to be able to say out loud with great conviction that Black lives matter and mean it and have it be true to you is something really important, I think,” Snyder said.

If it wins City Council approval, the mural would not be painted before August.