Portland man sentenced for killing longtime partner, mother of his 3 children

A Portland man will spend 40 years in prison for killing his longtime partner and mother of his three children.

Anthony Leng received the maximum sentence under a plea agreement reached with prosecutors.

Leng acknowledged firing the shots that killed 36-year-old Sohka Khuon during an argument in January 2018.

He then staged the killing to look like self defense by placing a knife on Khuon's body

Two of the couple's children were home at the time of the killing.

The judge also ordered Leng to pay $5,100 to Khuon's family for funeral costs.