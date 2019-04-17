Portland man sentenced after charges in multi-county burglary ring dropped

One of three men accused of stealing $15,000 from the Augusta Elks Lodge in 2015 and other businesses in the state has been sentenced to more than 3 years in prison.

Police say the total value of the items stolen in the burglary ring, and damages, was more than $200,000.

41-year-old Charles York of Portland pleaded guilty Tuesday in Augusta to violating a condition of release.

Burglary charges were dropped in exchange for the plea and came right before York was supposed to go trial.

York has already served of all the 40-month sentence he was given while waiting to go to trial.

He and 38-year-old Taylor Shultz of Limerick and 40-year-old Michael Warner of Portland were arrested in October of 2015.

They were charged with numerous burglaries in Cumberland, Kennebec, Lincoln and Knox counties.

The money stolen from the Augusta Elks Lodge was to be given to the Travis Mills Foundation, which supports wounded veterans.

Shultz pleaded guilty last June and is waiting to be sentenced.

Part of the case involving Warner is on appeal right now.