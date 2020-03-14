Portland man second confirmed case of coronavirus in Maine

A man in his 50s who works at the Indie Street health clinic in Portland is now in self-isolation at home after testing positive for CoVID-19.

A big red sign on the door of the clinic says its closed for the next two weeks.

30 people who work in the public health division of Portland and came in contact with the infected individual, are also self-quarantined.

Portland City Hall also closed because staffers from the clinic could come to City Hall.

The city and clinic are now working to identify patients who came in contact with the infected man.