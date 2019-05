A Portland man charged with killing his girlfriend pleaded not guilty.

61-year-old Gregory Vance has been held without bail since his arrest on March 17, the day Patricia Grassi's body was found.

An autopsy shows the 59-year-old woman was strangled.

Court documents indicate Vance told police Grassi was "tormenting" and "slapping" him, and that he confessed in phone calls to his daughter and ex-wife.