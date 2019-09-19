Portland man pleads guilty to killing the mother of their three children

A Portland man charged with killing the mother of his three children, pleaded guilty to murder.

Anthony Leng avoided a trial later this month by pleading guilty on Wednesday. The agreement caps his sentence at 40 years.

Leng shot 36-year-old Sohka Khuon five times during an argument in January 2018. He told police he did so out of fear when she turned toward him with a knife.

Two of the couple's children, ages 10 and 15, were home at the time of the shooting.

Leng is due to be sentenced in December.

