Portland man found guilty of manslaughter for killing sister's boyfriend

A judge has found a Maine man guilty of manslaughter in the killing of his sister's boyfriend in a late-night confrontation in the family home.

Mark Cardilli Jr., 25, waived the right to a jury trial, so a judge ruled Friday morning.

Cardilli had said he shot Isahak Muse, 22, in self-defense, but an autopsy said Muse was shot in the back.

Law enforcement officials said the confrontation happened when Muse, who was dating Cardilli's 17-year-old sister, refused to leave the Portland home against the parents wishes.