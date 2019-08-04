Portland man critically injured after assault

A man is in critical condition after Portland police said he was assaulted over the weekend.

Rodney Cleveland, 63, is being treated at Maine Medical Center.

Police said Everett H. Meserve, 62, has been charged with elevated aggravated assault.

Officers were called to an apartment on Danforth Street late Saturday night for a report that a man had been assaulted.

Police said Cleveland and Meserve live in the same building and know each other.

Police are still investigating.