Portland man charged after alleged assault in Shaw’s parking lot

Police say they were called to the parking lot of Shaw’s Supermarket on Auburn Street just after 6 p.m. Friday after an argument escalated into an assault.

A 38-year-old Portland woman says she was attacked parking her car in the store's parking lot.

The woman said 63-year-old Michael Roylos, of Portland, accused her of driving recklessly and made some “homophobic slurs” directed toward her. She says he assaulted her when she began photographing him with her phone.

According to police, the woman fell while trying to run away from him and injured her ankle. She was transported to the Maine Medical Center and treated for minor injuries.

Roylos’ was issued summonses to appear in court on charges of Aggravated Assault, Assault, Criminal Threatening and Interference with Constitutional and Civil Rights.