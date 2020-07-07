Portland makes $500K in CARES Act funding available for rent assistance

The city of Portland is making $500,000 in funding from the federal coronavirus relief bill available to help with rent relief.

Anyone who was impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak can apply for help.

The program will provide $750 per month for three months and a maximum of $250 for utility expenses.

"We knew that was not likely to cover somebody's full month's rent, but we wanted to do as much as we could for as many people as we could." Housing and Community Development Director Mary Davis said.

Opportunity Alliance is processing the applications for the city.

The city expects the program to help about 200 people.

More information is available on the city's website.