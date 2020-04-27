Portland extends emergency "stay home" order

In a unanimous vote, the Portland City Council has extended its "stay home" order until May 18.

Meeting online through Zoom Monday night, the council's vote extends the order put in place since March 25.

Also passing unanimously, the city clarified rules regarding nonessential businesses. Many city businesses were confused over shipping and curbside pick-up rules under the original order. Last week, the council said it would no longer enforce penalties for businesses that break that rule. Now those businesses deemed nonessential can continue to ship products and offer pick-up as long as they follow safe-distance guidelines.

Other measures passing Monday:

In a 5-4 vote, all employees deemed "essential" in the city must wear a mask at all times. The only exception is to eat, if they are on a break or a have a medical exemption. The mask won't be necessary if workers can perform their jobs six feet away from other employees, those who don’t work directly with other employees or can maintain separation from other employees, or other persons. This rule will take effect on April 30.

The council also deemed gun stores nonessential businesses in the city by a 7-2 vote.

Construction projects approved before March 25th can move forward as long as distancing guidelines are followed.

Finally, those who own short-term rentals, such as Airbnb, can receive a one-time payment of $1,000 if they give up their short-term agreements and enter into a long-term agreement with the tenant. The money will come from the city's Housing Trust Fund on a first-come-first-served basis.