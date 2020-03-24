Portland company offers "cocktails to go"

A Portland distillery is changing their business model to adapt to the coronavirus outbreak.

Maine Craft Distilling is making "cocktails to go".

The company is delivering products to keep revenue rolling in and keep the business going.

The owners, explaining that thier products and services are in compliance with coronavirus restrictions.

Owner Luke Davidson: "We also make canned cocktails, which we made for years now, and those are also quite popular, they're a canned cocktail products, seven percent alcohol, quite good for having at home with groups of under nine."

The company offers margaritas, cosmopolitans, and bloody mary mix along with other options.

They are offering curbside delivery in the Portland area.