Portland-based foundation awarding $500,000 to help domestic violence victims

A foundation based in Portland is awarding $500,000 to help domestic violence victims and their families.

This is the second round of COVID Response Grants from the John T. Gorman Foundation.

Grants are going to organizations around the state including the Maine Coalition to End Domestic Violence, The Wabanaki Women's Coalition, Wabanaki Public Health, Kennebec Valley Community Action Program and Penquis.

They say half of the money will go to organizations working to provide shelter and support victims.

The other half is to help continue in-person at-home visits with families while complying with CDC guidelines.

Domestic Violence Grants – $250,000

Grants will allow already full domestic violence shelters to place additional families in hotels or apartments when possible and ensure that they have food, phones, and the means to keep themselves and their families safe. Funding will also go toward the operation of crisis hotlines.

$140,000 to the Maine Coalition to End Domestic Violence – $20,000 for education and outreach with the rest allocated to eight member organizations throughout the state: Caring Unlimited; Family Violence Project; Hope & Justice Project; New Hope for Women; Next Step Domestic Violence Project; Partners for Peace; Safe Voices; and Through These Doors.

$95,000 to the Wabanaki Women’s Coalition – $20,000 will be used for education and outreach and the rest allocated to five domestic and sexual violence advocacy centers serving the Aroostook Band of Micmacs, Houlton Band of Maliseets, Passamaquoddy Tribe at Indian Township, Passamaquoddy Tribe at Pleasant Point, and Penobscot Indian Nation.

$15,000 has been allocated to the Immigrant Resource Center of Maine, which serves refugee and immigrant communities through culturally and linguistically sensitive services.

Child Safety Grants – $250,000

Grants will help non-profit organizations make regular in-person home visits to families while complying with CDC guidelines. The visits will allow trained professionals to identify safety risks and support families by reducing stress, connecting them to resources, providing education on safe practices for young children, and offer direct supports such as food, diapers and toys.

$60,000 to Wabanaki Public Health – serving the five Maine Tribes

$40,000 to Community Concepts Inc. – serving Androscoggin & Oxford Counties

$40,000 to Kennebec Valley Community Action Program – serving Kennebec & Somerset Counties

$25,000 to York County Community Action Corporation – serving York County

$25,000 to Penquis Community Action Program – serving Penobscot County

$25,000 to The Opportunity Alliance – serving Cumberland County

$15,000 to Aroostook County Action Program – serving Aroostook County

In addition, $20,000 has been awarded to the Maine Department of Health and Human Services to support education and outreach efforts on safe sleep practices and the Period of PURPLE Crying to prevent infant and toddler mortality.