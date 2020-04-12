Portland Sea Dogs to pay employees amid coronavirus shutdown

The Portland Sea Dogs plan to pay its employees during the coronavirus shutdown.

There is no timetable for when the baseball season will begin, but despite that, all 18 full-time and 215 game-day staff will be paid even if no games are played.

Sea Dogs President and General Manager Geoff Iacuessa said the credit goes to owners Bill Burke and Sally McNamara.

“They felt very strongly that the front office staff and game day staff should be taken care of. They’ve always valued all of us, all of our employees, and they recognize the efforts that everyone makes to make the experience at Hadlock field a great one. Recognizing that this is challenging times throughout our entire community,” Iacuessa said.

The Sea Dogs home opener at Hadlock would have been next Thursday.