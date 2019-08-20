Portland Public Works employee hit, killed by trash truck

The city of Portland said Tuesday that a public works employee was killed in a weekend accident while on the job.

City officials said the incident was reported at about 10 a.m. Sunday at the public works facility on District Road.

Martin Dinh, 46, of South Portland, was near the end of his shift when he got out of the trash truck he was operating. Dinh was then hit and killed by the truck, officials said.

A resident who had gone to the facility to load materials found his body at 1 p.m.

“I think of our City staff as one big family, and it is never easy when you lose one of your own, especially in such a tragic manner,” City Manager Jon Jennings said. “We are all mourning Martin’s death, and praying for his wife and family during this extremely difficult time.”

Maine State Police were called to examine the truck, and Portland police are trying to determine what caused the accident.

The city also notified the Maine Department of Labor about the incident.

Dinh had been a city employee for about a year in the solid waste division as a maintenance worker.