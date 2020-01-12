Portland Pie Company celebrates National Pizza Week

Next week is National Pizza Week, and the Portland Pie Company in Bangor is doing its part to celebrate with a few special deals just for the occasion.

The restaurant will offer a different specialty pie each day, with each pizza recommended by a different member of the staff, and customers who mention National Pizza Week in their orders will get free delivery.

The management says the deals give staff a fun chance to participate and hopes to continue them in the future.

"We've always participated in National Pizza Week because we sell pizza and people get excited about it,” says Jared Murphy, the general manager.” But we haven't always run any promotions or anything so we're going to try something this year and see how it goes."

The National Pizza Week promotion will last until next Sunday.

