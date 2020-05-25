Portland Memorial Day parade features single veteran, police escort

The City of Portland canceled its traditional Memorial Day parade this year due to coronavirus restrictions, but there was still a small procession down Congress Street.

Parade organizers said they still wanted to honor those who have died while serving our country, while abiding by distancing guidelines.

One veteran marched from Longfellow Square to Monument Square Monday morning.

Army Sgt. Richard Cobb of Portland was escorted by two police cruisers during his solo march.

He placed a flag at Monument Square. Cobb served 20 years in the Army, deployed to Iraq, and received the Bronze Star.

Some people gathered along the sidewalk to applaud Cobb as he marched by.

Monday afternoon, volunteers placed 1,500 flags on the graves of veterans at Forest Cemetery in Portland.