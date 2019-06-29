The Portland Fire Department welcomed nine new members on Saturday.

Representing three different states -- the graduating recruits were honored after a rigorous eight-week training program.

They will officially become a part of the staff on July 4th on their respective positions and will be assigned to an e-m-s training program for the next six months.

"This is a really exciting day for us,” says Keith Gautreau. Chief of Portland PD. “We're so happy to have these nine recruits that are joining us today. They've done a lot of hardwork. Persevered through fire academy so we're happy to have them join our team today.”

Graduates will receive their department badges where their chosen loved one will pin it to their uniform a longstanding department tradition.

Portland Fire has served the community for over 250 years.

