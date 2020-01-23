UPDATE: Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Orrington

Police say one person has died after being hit by a car in Orrington.

It happened around 5:30 Thursday evening.

A portion of Route 15 in Orrington is closed right now due to the accident.

The road closure on River Road is from Center Drive to Swetts Pond Road.

You're asked to seek an alternative route.

"The only thing I would say obviously anytime that you are walking try to stay as far to the right as possible. Try to dress in light colors and something that is a bright reflection."

This is an on-going investigation.

We're told more information will be released Friday.