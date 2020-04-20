Portable shower for homeless comes to Bangor

A portable shower for the homeless is now available in Bangor.

Peter Kelleher, better known as The Soupman, brought a special trailer up from Massachusetts.

It features a wheelchair-accessible shower and two additional showers.

A new trailer built especially for Bangor is expected to be finished in three to four weeks and will be leased to the Brick Church for a dollar.

Kelleher says he didn’t want the homeless to have to wait that long to have a hot shower.

"Bangor has a special place in my heart. I'm from Millinocket Maine. My son died on the streets here due to his drug addiction and homelessness. I'm proud to be able to do this in his honor."

The shower will be in operation a few days a week at the Brick Church.