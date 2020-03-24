Portland distillery adds hand sanitizer to production

Maine Craft Distilling in Portland is changing gears and stepping up to help fight the coronavirus outbreak.

The company is now producing hand sanitizer.

Workers are making the product using ethanol, hydrogen peroxide and glycerol and water.

Owners there say it's the least they can do in the face of the public health threat.

Owner Luke Davidson: "It's not often we get to contribute to the health side of this business and we're really happy to do that. It was definitely a surprise for us to find this in our laps to help as much as we can."

The sanitizer costs three dollars, that covers the cost of the glass bottle.

The bar and restaurant is closed, but customers still make to go orders.

Deliveries are also available in the Portland area.

