Popular sweet treat returns to Bangor bakery

A twist on a popular sweet treat is back in Bangor.

Frank's Bake Shop and Catering has brought back their famous raspberry tarts.

The fruity favorite is normally only available in the summer during the raspberry season.

Owner Brett Soucy says people ask for the tarts year-round, so they came up with something fun for Valentine's Day.

It's a chocolate shell with the raspberry filling and whipped cream and even though they're not used with Maine berries.

He says they were fun to bring back this winter.

Owner Brett Soucy, said, "Here there's always another holiday to get ready for and we want to take advantage of those. So, Valentine's Day is right around the corner and we thought this would be a really neat thing to introduce this year."

They do have a gluten-free option, too.

The tarts are on sale now.