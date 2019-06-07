Popular pizza joint set to open in downtown Bangor

A popular southern Maine pizza joint is getting ready to open doors to its new shop in downtown Bangor.

We stopped by Portland Pie Company Friday.

They've had the windows covered since they announced they were opening a few weeks ago in the former Verve location.

We're told an invitation only soft opening will be followed next week by a grand opening.

Portland Pie CEO Jeff Perkins tells us the community has been very welcoming.

"We love coming to the old downtown cities, the old buildings and kind a help that regentrification and we really feel like that's where we do best. So we're part of a community and really kind of do things to give back," he said.

Over the last few days they've invited their staff's families and friends and local businesses to stop in.

They've been collecting donations for Good Shepherd Food Bank.

Portland Pie Company officially opens to the public on Tuesday.

