Popular craft fair to return to Bangor Mall

On two of the busiest weeks for high school basketball, a popular craft fair is returning to the Bangor Mall.

The owner of Furniture Mattress and More is hosting the event.

In November, Kathy Harvey organized the first fair which drew nearly 22,000 people.

Now, she'll do it again during tourney time on back-to-back weekends.

Harvey says 350 vendors will set up shop there.

They'll offer everything from jewelry, purses, clothing, fudge and a whole lot more.

Harvey said, "It's going to be a fun event for the entire family to shop. Don't leave your husband somewhere. Bring him along because he's probably going to have more fun than you are. There are going to be some really fun things for men."

On February 15th and 16th, you can shop from 9 to 5. The event runs from 10 to 4 on February 22nd and 23rd.

Harvey says Dave Marciano from 'Wicked Tuna' will also be part of the event.

For more information visit, Furniture Mattress and More on their Facebook Page.