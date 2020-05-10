Popular "Island Explorer" Acadia National Park bus service suspended indefinitely

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - The popular bus that serves Acadia National Park has been postponed indefinitely this year because of the coronavirus.
The Island Explorer bus service typically operates at full capacity, transporting more than 648,000 riders last season. The bus would have run from Memorial Day weekend until Columbus Day on Mount Desert Island.
Officials at Downeast Transportation said it would have been difficult to operate the bus service while maintaining social distancing guidelines.