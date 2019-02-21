Popular Brewer Ice Cream Stand Prepares for Spring

It may not feel like it yet, but Spring is only a month away.

We visited a local ice cream store that will open for the season soon.

"I think definitely what makes it special is the quality of the food and just people love the family environment here." said Abby Durrah, manager.

Jimmie's Ice Cream and Grill in Brewer has been a local favorite since it opened in 1991.

"When people stop by they have their favorites off the menu. We remember their orders that sort of thing so they just love to come back time and time again we have customers who come literally every day."

Featuring a food menu and thirty five flavors of ice cream, Jimmie's is gearing up for opening day.

Courtney Roy has been working at Jimmie's for three years. "There's a couple of us who have been here just preparing and doing whatever they need to do for March 1st. "

"June, July, August are busy but now we open up March 1st and it just doesn't slow down until we close in October. Every year it gets busier and every year we say we just can't imagine it getting any busier and than it does. Every shift is a four or five person shift which for a small operation like this is quite a few people."

"I love the people. I love who I work with and I love seeing all the customers who come back every year."

"They have really good memories here so they bring their kids and their grandkids and it's just super fun to see all the different generations get together."

Memories that predate even the name.

"Before it was Jimmie's it was Dud's Dairy Freeze so we have a lot of customers who still come in and talk about it being Dud's and they talk about how they came here when they were a kid so even though it's changed ownership and changed names they still feel the connection that it's kind of remained consistent. A ton of people comment on how much they love the old signs and we just don't think it would be the same if we changed it."

And of course they have an opinion on the age old question.

"Jimmies or sprinkles?"

"Definitely jimmies 110%."