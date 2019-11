Calling all cat lovers, folks at the Pope Memorial Humane Society want to help you adopt a feline friend.

Through Saturday all adult cats will have an adoption free equal to $1 per pound that they weigh.

They have adult cats of all shapes and sizes waiting to find their furr-ever home.

You can visit popehumane.org to find an adoption application and see some of the animals available for adoption.

Email your completed applications to applications@hskcme.org.