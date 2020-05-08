Pope Memorial Humane Society offering crafts for Mother's Day

Normally each year Pope Memorial Humane Society in Thomason would be hosting their annual Be Kind to Animals Day tomorrow.

The special event celebrates animals.

It's also a way for kids to make a surprise craft for moms for Mother’s Day.

This year, because of the pandemic, they will be giving instructions to kids for a project they can do at home.

It's called a You Light Up My Life Jar.

“National Be Kind to Animals week really celebrates the humane treatment of all animals and being kind to everyone and and everything out there. Which is a part of who we are at Pope Memorial Humane Society."

To find the instructions and a list of supplies head to the Pope Memorial Humane Society Facebook page.