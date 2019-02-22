Pope Memorial Humane Society of Knox County celebrating thirty years

"I don't think we have ever said no to any type of animal."

Pope Memorial Humane Society of Knox County is celebrating thirty years of helping to find homes for animals.

"We've come a long way in thirty years, and we are just super excited to celebrate with our community. I've got a year's worth of anniversary based events."

Throughout the year, they will be holding many different events.

They're celebrating saving thousands of animals. providing forever homes, and being in a brand new building.

"Back in 1989 we were founded, and we had this super small, loving, homie, little building, a little over a thousand square feet, and so we have been in our new facility now for a little over two years, and it is over ten thousand square feet."

Saturday is International Dog Biscuit Appreciation Day.

"Probably not a commonly celebrated holiday, but we figured we would have fun with it, so tomorrow, we have a bunch of handmade dog biscuits that we are going to be decorating and watching a pet and people friendly movie. Human treats, pet treats. We will probably have at least one or two animals wandering our community room."

They'll be decorating biscuits form 1 to 3 and everyone is invited.

Friday is also National Walking the Dog Day and staff is stressing how important it is to get outside and walk your pup.

"Walking your dog is super important. It helps keep us healthy, the dogs healthy, socialize them, and just good to be outside."

They are always accepting donations and have over one hundred animals available for adoption.

"Some of the items that people don't often think of donating are cleaning supplies. We could always use cleaning supplies."

Pope Memorial Humane Society is open Monday through Friday, 11 to 5.