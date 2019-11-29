Pompeii Pizza now open in downtown Bangor

A local wood-fired pizza truck on the Bangor waterfront now has a new place to call home...

Pompeii Pizza now has a storefront that is open and located at 98 Central in downtown Bangor.

This means they are now open year-round, seven days a week.

The food truck will also stay open on the Bangor waterfront May through October.

They will soon have more menu items as well.

Folks can dine in or take out and delivery will also be an option.

"We are very thankful for the people that we had in our corner that have tirelessly worked day in and day out, morning, night, whenever they could get in here and to be open now. Downtown is thriving right now and continues to grow and so we were just very lucky to get one of the last spots."

Pompeii Pizza is open Monday through Friday 11-8, Saturday 11-10 and Sunday 11-2.

