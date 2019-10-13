Polite burglar takes off his shoes, locks up as he leaves

A burglar made off with thousands of dollars in electronics and a car from a Wisconsin couple's home.

A well-mannered burglar took off his shoes inside and shut the garage door on the way out after stealing electronics and a car from a Wisconsin couple's home. (Source: Surveillance/WTMJ/CNN

But he also took off his shoes and shut the garage door on his way out.

The couple was missing their car, computer and a bunch of electronics Friday. A man was captured by home surveillance breaking into their home as they slept, getting inside by first going into a locked car.

Alex, the homeowner, asked that his face not be shown on camera.

"A guy came was able to break into my car, which allowed him to get the garage door opener, which allowed him access to the inside of the house," Alex said.

Once the burglar got inside the three-story condo, he did what the homeowners usually do and took off his shoes.

The burglar can be seen on security camera holding his shoes as he goes back outside to the car.

He then comes back inside and gets to work He stole items from their office then made his way to the second-floor bedrooms.

He grabbed an iPad that was charging in the bathroom right next to their room.

"He is literally three feet from the head of my bed where we are sleeping," Alex said. "It's unbelievable. It is extremely scary, and I feel fortunate we didn't wake up to be honest, because it looks like he did have a gun from the footage."

Alex said he believes the burglar loaded the loot into the other car in the garage then took off.

“Ultimately then he left out of the garage in my wife’s car … he was nice enough to shut the garage as he was leaving,” Alex said.

Alex said he'll lock the door that goes from the garage into their home going forward. And they'll keep their garage door openers inside at night.

