Police warn that some panhandlers are taking advantage of others kindness

Bangor Police are warning people to be on the lookout for scams this time of year, especially from panhandlers who may be trying to pray on people's generosity during the holiday season.

We spoke with two homeless people today who say there are people who ask for help but are really just out for money.

"We ended up becoming homeless last summer," said Chelsey Belanger.

"I need boots. That's what I'm signing for today is boots and long johns," said Doug, a homeless man.

Chelsey Belanger and Doug say "signing" is a way they ask for help, a way to get by.

She says she sometimes hears hurtful things from people.

"There's times that it hurts and you want to cry, but then again, it aggravates me because they don't know. I really wish people would come up to me and say, 'I want to be put in your shoes for a day. I want to know what it is to be homeless.' It sucks. This is the first time I've ever been homeless, and let me tell you what, I don't wish it on anybody. Especially where it's cold."

They both say they've seen true kindness from the community which they're grateful for.

"Just knowing that there's somebody out there that cares," she said.

"It just gives you incentive to try and help. I've given back to it. I've given Dunkin Donuts cards. I give a lot of stuff back," said Doug.

Chelsey and Doug say they see people out here taking advantage of people's generosity. Bangor Police say that can happen this time of year.

"We do have panhandling in the city. The city does have an ordinance in place that prevents aggressive solicitation, so if someone is pestering you, following you through the parking lot, trying to touch you or threatening you or anything like that while they're asking for a donation, that is not allowed, and we encourage you to report that to us," said Wade Betters, Communication Officer with the Bangor Police Department.

"We set a goal and once we get it, we leave. We're not out here to make more than we need, and there's a lot of people that are. It hurts people that are like us and it puts a bad perspective on us," said Chelsey.

"It doesn't give the rest of us much of a chance. You go over on Union Street and you can see them going in and buying beer after they're signing. We use ours for food and clothes," said Doug.