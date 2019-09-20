Police trying to locate father of baby who died from fentanyl overdose

Bangor police are searching for the biological father of a baby who died last year from a fentanyl overdose.

31-year-old Shane Smith of Winterport is wanted for endangering the welfare of a child.

The baby's mother, 33-year-old Kimberly Nelligan has pleaded not guilty to the same charge.

Court documents say Smith told police Nelligan rubbed drug residue on the inside of the baby's gums to help her sleep.

Police say he also told them nelligan was doing this for about two months before the baby's death.

Nelligan was in court this week and is free on bail but can't be around children without supervision and can't contact smith.

Police say Smith was in contact with them and arranged to turn himself in, but didn't follow through.

If you know where he is call police.

