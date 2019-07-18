Police try to figure out what caused crash in SW Harbor that killed woman on the road

SOUTHWEST HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Police are trying to determine what caused a deadly accident after a woman from Southwest Harbor fell along the road and was hit by a tractor-trailer.
Police say 89-year-old Charlotte Rich was walking toward Village Green Way in Southwest Harbor just before 9 a.m. Tuesday.
She fell and was hit by the tires of a tractor trailer driving by.
Rich was flown to a hospital in Bangor where she died.
Authorities don't know what caused Rich to fall but say it could have been caused by the trailer or some other factor.
A 56-year-old man from Bangor was driving the Freightliner hauling the trailer.