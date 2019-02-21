Police to close I-295 in Portland Thursday night to remove tractor-trailer from crash scene

A crash on Interstate 295 southbound in Portland tied up traffic during Thursday mornings commute for several hours.

A tractor-trailer slid off the highway near mile marker 9 southbound at about 6:45 a.m, police said.

The truck crashed through the guardrail, slid down an embankment and came to a stop next to mudflats.

Police said the highway was snow-covered at the time of the crash.

The driver, Henry Kabeta, 34, of Alabama, was not injured.

Police said I-295 southbound will be closed at 9 p.m. Thursday to remove the truck from the crash scene.