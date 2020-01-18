Police still searching for Caribou shooting suspect

The man accused of shooting another man in Caribou last weekend is still at large.

Caribou police are still attempting to locate 39 year old Adrian Covington in connection with the incident.

According to Caribou Police Chief Michael Gahagan, Covington was in a taxi when he allegedly got into an altercation with a passenger, and shot him.

The victim is still in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police haven't released his name.

Police believe Covington is no longer in Aroostook County.

Gahagan says that even though they believe Covington isn't in the area, it's still important to remain vigilant.

If you have any information you are encouraged to call Caribou Police Department at 493-3301.

