Police seize quarter-million dollars worth of meth in Lewiston bust

Lewiston police said they have intercepted a package of drugs containing nearly 5 pounds of methamphetamine.

The drugs, which weighed 2,205 grams, was found as part of an ongoing investigation into drug activity in the city.

More than 140 grams of heroin were also seized.

Police have not released any other information about the seizure, including related arrests.

Police also did not say where in the city the seizure took place.

The methamphetamine has a street value of a quarter-million dollars, police said.