Baileyville police arrested two people Saturday after they found heroin while conducting a bail check.

According to the Baileyville Police Department's Facebook page, 44-year-old Katherine Haskins of Baileyville is charged with trafficking of scheduled drugs.

Police also charged 35-year-old Melissa Cox of Baileyville for possession of a scheduled drug.

Authorities say they seized more than 50 grams of heroin and nearly $7,000 in cash.