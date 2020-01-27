Police searching for two people after man shot in Paris

Police are searching for two people wanted in connected with a shooting in Paris.

According to the Oxford County Sheriff's Office, a man called 9-1-1 around 10:30 Sunday night reporting he'd been shot.

Authorities say he had a gunshot wound to the chest. The man was taken by medical helicopter to the hospital and was undergoing surgery at last report.

His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Police are now looking for John Crouch and Angelique Henderson. Both are 39 and both are from Paris.

They were last seen with the shooting victim.