Police are searching for a missing woman from Richmond who was last seen Tuesday.

According to police, 37-year-old Anneliese Heinig was last seen on Interstate 295 in Portland.

Police say her car has been located.

At this time, they are not suspecting foul play.

Heinig is five feet, one inch tall and was last seen wearing black pants, a jacket, hats, and shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Richmond police at 737-8518.