Police are actively searching for a woman who was behind the wheel when her car crashed into a tractor trailer near Dysarts in Hermon early Monday morning.

Authorities say the driver tried going in front of a Maine Energy truck turning onto Coldbrook Road but crashed head on into it.

The car caught fire.

The driver of the tractor trailer as well as an employee from Dysarts managed to put the fire out. But the driver then took off, according to police.