Police searching for Litchfield man after attempted abduction

Maine State Police are looking for a Litchfield man who they say abducted his girlfriend Tuesday morning.

Police say the woman is safe.

Officials are searching for 36-year-old Joshua Tilley.

Tilley is described as 5'6" tall, weighs 190 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.

We're told Tilley fled his mother's home on Dead River Road in Litchfield around 9 Tuesday night and ran into the woods.

Earlier Tuesday morning, State Police received a 911 text from a woman saying she was in trouble and needed help.

Dispatchers responded to the text, but the woman never replied.

Authorities eventually tracked the woman's phone and responded to the home on Dead River Road.

Officials have stepped up their patrols in the Litchfield area.

If you have any information you're asked to call State Police in Augusta at 624-7076.