Police investigate Baileyville home invasion

Baileyville Police are looking for a man they believe was involved in an armed home invasion Saturday afternoon.

Police say an elderly couple was at their home on the Houlton Road in Baileyville when a man with a gun walked inside.

The suspect is described as six feet tall. Police say the couple says he was wearing black clothing, a black mask and a pair of goggles.

According to police, the couple said the suspect stayed in the home for a few seconds then ran into the woods.

No one was hurt and no items were taken.

If you have any information, call police at 427-6992.